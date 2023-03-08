Iona beats Mount St. Mary's 74-54 in MAAC Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Walter Clayton Jr. had 21 points in Iona’s 74-54 win against Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
The Mountaineers (13-20) were led by Jalen Benjamin, who recorded 27 points. Mount St. Mary’s also got eight points, seven rebounds and three steals from Dakota Leffew. In addition, George Tinsley finished with five points.
Iona extended its lead to 52-39 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.