Gardner leads Marist past Manhattan in MAAC tourney opener

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Patrick Gardner scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Marist controlled from the start beating Manhattan 61-50 on Tuesday night in an opening round contest of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.
Manhattan closed within four on two occasions — 48-44 and 50-46 — but never got closer.
Ant Nelson scored 15 points and Josh Roberts 11 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Manhattan (12-18).
