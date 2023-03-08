Quinnipiac plays Marist in MAAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marist Red Foxes (11-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-11, 11-9 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Quinnipiac Bobcats play the Marist Red Foxes in the MAAC Tournament. The Bobcats’ record in MAAC play is 11-9, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Quinnipiac is second in the MAAC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Red Foxes are 6-14 in MAAC play. Marist is sixth in the MAAC allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article