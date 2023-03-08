Toledo Rockets square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in MAC Tournament

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-19, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 16-2 MAC)
The RedHawks are 6-12 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 8-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.
Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 87.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.