Nebraska plays Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -6; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet in the Big Ten Tournament. The Cornhuskers have gone 9-11 against Big Ten teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Derrick Walker averaging 11.6.

The Golden Gophers are 2-17 against Big Ten teams. Minnesota allows 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

