Nebraska plays Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-21, 2-17 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers are 2-17 against Big Ten teams. Minnesota allows 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.
Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.