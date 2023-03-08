Battle's late heroics carry Montana St. past Weber St.

BOISE, Idaho — RaeQuan Battle scored 17 points and his dunk off a lob from Darius Brown II with 1.6 seconds left in the second overtime lifted Montana State past Weber State 60-58 Tuesday night in a Big Sky Conference semifinal matchup.

The Bobcats (24-9) will face upstart Northern Arizona Wednesday night for the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Montana State is playing in the conference final for a third-straight season.