Iona Gaels and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers play in MAAC Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-19, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (24-7, 17-3 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -12.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels and Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in the MAAC Tournament. The Gaels are 17-3 against MAAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Iona ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.8% from downtown, led by James Carey shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers are 8-12 against MAAC teams. Mount St. Mary’s has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 15.1 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Iona.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.1 points. Jalen Benjamin is averaging 18.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

