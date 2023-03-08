Siena Saints take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in MAAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (15-14, 10-10 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (17-14, 11-9 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints and Niagara Purple Eagles play in the MAAC Tournament. The Saints have gone 11-9 against MAAC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Javian McCollum averaging 3.7.

The Purple Eagles are 10-10 in MAAC play. Niagara is second in the MAAC allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Sam Iorio is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

