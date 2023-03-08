Kent State plays in MAC Tournament against the Northern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (13-18, 9-9 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (25-6, 15-3 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes play in the MAC Tournament against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC play is 15-3, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Kent State is eighth in the MAC shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Delrecco Gillespie shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 9-9 in MAC play. Northern Illinois is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miryne Thomas averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Sincere Carry is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Kent State.

David Coit is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

