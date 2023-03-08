Sharp leads Northwestern St. past New Orleans in Southland

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Demarcus Sharp scored 31 points and distributed nine assists and Northwestern State beat New Orleans 74-70 in Southland Conference semifinal tournament contest on Tuesday night.

Northwestern State (22-10) established an 18-9 lead and never trailed. The Demons extended their lead to 31-17 with 5:51 before halftime before the Privateers (12-20) closed to 36-28 at halftime.