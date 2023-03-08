Wisconsin plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-18, 5-15 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (17-13, 9-11 Big Ten) Chicago; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -1.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Badgers’ record in Big Ten play is 9-11, and their record is 8-2 against non-conference opponents. Wisconsin averages 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 5-15 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is 5-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Isaac Likekele is averaging four points for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

