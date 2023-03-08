South Carolina meets Ole Miss in SEC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ole Miss Rebels (11-20, 3-15 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -6; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels meet in the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks are 4-14 against SEC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. South Carolina is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 3-15 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC with 13.1 assists per game led by Matthew Murrell averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Murrell is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Rebels: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

