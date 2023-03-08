UConn takes on Providence in Big East Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (21-10, 13-7 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (24-7, 13-7 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UConn Huskies play in the Big East Tournament against the Providence Friars. The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 13-7, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference play. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Adama Sanogo averaging 12.4.

The Friars are 13-7 against Big East opponents. Providence has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Sanogo is averaging 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 61.7% over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

