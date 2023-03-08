George Mason plays Richmond in A-10 Tournament

Richmond Spiders (15-17, 7-11 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (19-12, 11-7 A-10)
The Spiders are 7-11 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Ronald Polite is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.
Tyler Burton is averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spiders. Matt Grace is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.
LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Spiders: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.
