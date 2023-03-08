George Mason plays Richmond in A-10 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (15-17, 7-11 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (19-12, 11-7 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -2.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots play in the A-10 Tournament against the Richmond Spiders. The Patriots are 11-7 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Spiders are 7-11 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Ronald Polite is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Tyler Burton is averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spiders. Matt Grace is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

