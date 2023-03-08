Michigan Wolverines square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) Chicago; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights play in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Michigan averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 8- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is the top team in the Big Ten giving up just 60.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

