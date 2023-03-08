Rider Broncs and Saint Peter's Peacocks play in MAAC Tournament

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-17, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (16-13, 13-7 MAAC)
The Peacocks are 7-13 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 7-9 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 15.9 points. Allen Powell is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Rider.
Corey Washington is averaging seven points and 5.1 rebounds for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.
Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.