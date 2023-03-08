No. 1 Houston guard Sasser is AAC top player, Sampson coach

IRVING, Texas — Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year on Wednesday after a vote of the league’s 11 coaches.

Ninth-year Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was picked by his peers as coach of the year after the No. 1 Cougars (29-2, 17-1 AAC) won their second regular-season title in a row. They are the top seed for this week’s conference tournament, which they will try to win for the third consecutive year.