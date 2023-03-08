UCF Knights and SMU Mustangs meet in AAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (10-21, 5-13 AAC) vs. UCF Knights (17-13, 8-10 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights and SMU Mustangs play in the AAC Tournament. The Knights are 8-10 against AAC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. UCF scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Mustangs are 5-13 in AAC play. SMU averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.8 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UCF.

Zhuric Phelps is averaging 17.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

