Howard meets South Carolina State in MEAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-25, 2-12 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (19-12, 11-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -8; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison and South Carolina State Bulldogs meet in the MEAC Tournament. The Bison have gone 11-3 against MEAC teams, with an 8-9 record in non-conference play. Howard averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MEAC action is 2-12. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.7 points. Elijah Hawkins is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

Advertisement

Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Lesown Hallums is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article