Alcorn State plays in SWAC Tournament against the Texas Southern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Southern Tigers (11-20, 7-11 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (18-12, 15-3 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -2.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves play in the SWAC Tournament against the Texas Southern Tigers. The Braves’ record in SWAC play is 15-3, and their record is 3-9 in non-conference play. Alcorn State allows 70.8 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-11 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is averaging 12 points for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

PJ Henry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. John Walker III is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article