UC Riverside Highlanders and UC Davis Aggies play in Big West Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Davis Aggies (18-13, 11-8 Big West) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (21-11, 14-6 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders play in the Big West Tournament against the UC Davis Aggies. The Highlanders’ record in Big West play is 14-6, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference games. UC Riverside is 7-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies’ record in Big West games is 11-8. UC Davis leads the Big West scoring 15.1 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 22.5 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article