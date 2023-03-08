Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in C-USA Tournament against the UTEP Miners

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTEP Miners (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-15, 8-12 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in the C-USA Tournament against the UTEP Miners. The Hilltoppers have gone 8-12 against C-USA teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Western Kentucky scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Miners’ record in C-USA games is 7-13. UTEP ranks eighth in C-USA with 11.7 assists per game led by Shamar Givance averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Tae Hardy is averaging 12.7 points for the Miners. Calvin Solomon is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

