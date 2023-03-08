Rice Owls play in C-USA Tournament against the UTSA Roadrunners

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTSA Roadrunners (10-21, 4-16 C-USA) vs. Rice Owls (17-14, 8-12 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -5.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the C-USA Tournament. The Owls have gone 8-12 against C-USA teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Rice is third in C-USA in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 7.7 boards.

The Roadrunners’ record in C-USA play is 4-16. UTSA is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rice.

Japhet Medor is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners. Jacob Germany is averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

