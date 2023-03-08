Syracuse plays in ACC Tournament against the Wake Forest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (17-14, 10-10 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -2.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off in the ACC Tournament. The Orange’s record in ACC play is 10-10, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Judah Mintz averaging 4.5.

The Demon Deacons’ record in ACC action is 10-10. Wake Forest ranks ninth in the ACC scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Orange. Mintz is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Advertisement

Tyree Appleby is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article