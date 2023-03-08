New Mexico plays in MWC Tournament against the Wyoming

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wyoming Cowboys (9-21, 4-14 MWC) vs. New Mexico Lobos (21-10, 8-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -7; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos play in the MWC Tournament against the Wyoming Cowboys. The Lobos are 8-10 against MWC opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico is fifth in the MWC with 13.8 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 4.7.

The Cowboys are 4-14 in MWC play. Wyoming has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lobos. Morris Udeze is averaging 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Cowboys. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

