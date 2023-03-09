Dayton wins 60-54 over Saint Joseph's in A-10 tourney

Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes had 17 points apiece in Dayton’s 60-54 victory against Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Thursday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournamentfalse Championship

Camara had 18 rebounds and four steals for the Flyers (22-11). Holmes added nine rebounds and four blocks. Malachi Smith was 5 of 13 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.