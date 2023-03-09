Wichita State routs Tulsa 81-63 in 1st round of AAC tourney

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT WORTH, Texas — James Rojas, Kenny Pohto and Jaron Pierre Jr. all scored 13 points to lead sixth-seeded Wichita State to an 81-63 romp over Tulsa on Thursday night in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rojas added seven rebounds and Pohto grabbed five for the Shockers (17-14). Wichita State advances to play No. 3 seed Tulane in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Tim Dalger led the Golden Hurricane (5-25) with 21 points. Bryant Selebangue added 12 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Betson had nine points and seven assists. Tulsa ends its season on an 11-game losing streak.

Wichita State took the lead with 18:11 remaining in the first half and never surrendered it.

