Auburn squares off against Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -1.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 10-8, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Auburn has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 8-10 in SEC play. Arkansas is ninth in the SEC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Makhi Mitchell averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Williams is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.2 points. Johni Broome is averaging 15.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Anthony Black is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

