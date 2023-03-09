UC Irvine beats Cal State Bakersfield in Big West quarters

HENDERSON, Nev. — JC Butler helped lead top-seed UC Irvine past eight-seed Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday with 13 points off of the bench in a 75-51 victory in the Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Butler added five rebounds and three steals for the Anteaters (23-10). Devin Tillis scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. DJ Davis shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.