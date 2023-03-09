CSU Fullerton beats Hawaii 62-60 in OT in Big West tourney

HENDERSON, Nev. — Max Jones scored 18 points, three in the overtime, as CSU Fullerton took down Hawaii 62-60 on Thursday night in the Big West Conference Tournament.

Jones added six rebounds for the Titans (19-12). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Tory San Antonio shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Titans picked up their seventh straight win.