Akron Zips and Buffalo Bulls meet in MAC Tournament

Buffalo Bulls (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-10, 13-5 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -7; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips play in the MAC Tournament against the Buffalo Bulls. The Zips have gone 13-5 against MAC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Akron is seventh in the MAC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Bulls’ record in MAC games is 9-9. Buffalo leads the MAC with 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Zid Powell averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 21.4 points. Enrique Freeman is averaging 19.5 points and 11.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Akron.

Curtis Jones is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists. LaQuill Hardnett is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

