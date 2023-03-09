Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play the Charlotte 49ers in C-USA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte 49ers (18-13, 9-11 C-USA) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-13, 11-9 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -1; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play in the C-USA Tournament against the Charlotte 49ers. The Blue Raiders are 11-9 against C-USA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Middle Tennessee scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The 49ers are 9-11 in C-USA play. Charlotte is fourth in C-USA with 13.0 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Weston is averaging 10.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Brice Williams is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

