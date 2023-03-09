San Diego State faces Colorado State in MWC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado State Rams (15-17, 6-12 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (24-6, 15-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -8.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams in the MWC Tournament. The Aztecs have gone 15-3 against MWC opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. San Diego State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 6-12. Colorado State has a 9-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is averaging 13 points for the Aztecs. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Isaiah Stevens is shooting 47.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

