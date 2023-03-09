Top-seeded FAU routs Western Kentucky in C-USA quarterfinal

FRISCO, Texas — Johnell Davis scored 14 points to lead Florida Atlantic to a 75-51 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament.

The top-seeded Owls (29-3), who have won five straight, advance to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal match-up between No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee and fifth-seeded Charlotte.