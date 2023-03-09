South Florida Bulls play the East Carolina Pirates in AAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (15-16, 6-12 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (14-17, 7-11 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -3; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The South Florida Bulls square off against the East Carolina Pirates in the AAC Tournament. The Bulls have gone 7-11 against AAC teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. South Florida is seventh in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 3.4.

The Pirates’ record in AAC games is 6-12. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists. Russel Tchewa is averaging 8.7 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Jaden Walker is averaging 7.3 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

