Saint Louis squares off against George Mason in A-10 Tournament

George Mason Patriots (20-12, 11-7 A-10) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (20-11, 12-6 A-10) New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -4; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens and George Mason Patriots meet in the A-10 Tournament. The Billikens are 12-6 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Saint Louis scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Patriots’ record in A-10 action is 11-7. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Collins is averaging 11.3 points and 10.1 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Josh Oduro is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Patriots. Ronald Polite is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 65.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

