CSU Fullerton Titans and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors meet in Big West Tournament

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-10, 13-7 Big West) vs. CSU Fullerton Titans (18-12, 12-6 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -1; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Fullerton Titans and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors meet in the Big West Tournament. The Titans have gone 12-6 against Big West teams, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Vincent Lee averaging 9.0.

The Rainbow Warriors’ record in Big West action is 13-7. Hawaii has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 7.6 points for the Titans. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

