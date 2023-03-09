Fordham Rams play in A-10 Tournament against the La Salle Explorers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (15-18, 7-11 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (24-7, 12-6 A-10) New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams and La Salle Explorers play in the A-10 Tournament. The Rams have gone 12-6 against A-10 opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Fordham has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 7-11 against A-10 teams. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

