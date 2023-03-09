Vanderbilt Commodores play in SEC Tournament against the LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (14-18, 2-16 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (18-13, 11-7 SEC)
The Tigers are 2-16 against SEC teams. LSU allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
K.J. Williams is averaging 17.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.
Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
___
