Vanderbilt Commodores play in SEC Tournament against the LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (14-18, 2-16 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (18-13, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC Tournament. The Commodores are 11-7 against SEC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 2-16 against SEC teams. LSU allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and three blocks for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

K.J. Williams is averaging 17.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

