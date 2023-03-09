No. 11 seed Marist beats Quinnipiac advances to MAAC semis

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Patrick Gardner scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Marist pulled off its second straight upset, beating No. 3 seed Quinnipiac 75-59 in the quarterfinal round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
Gardner also had nine rebounds and five blocks for Marist. Isaiah Brickner pitched in with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tyler Saint-Furcy scored 10.
Dezi Jones finished with 14 points for the Bobcats (20-12). Ike Nweke scored 12 and Matt Balanc had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Marist took the lead 22 seconds into the game and never relinquished it.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.