Quinnipiac meets Marist in MAAC Tournament

Marist Red Foxes (11-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-11, 11-9 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -6; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Quinnipiac Bobcats play the Marist Red Foxes in the MAAC Tournament. The Bobcats have gone 11-9 against MAAC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is 8-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes are 6-14 against MAAC opponents. Marist allows 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Patrick Gardner is scoring 18.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Red Foxes. Kam Farris is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

