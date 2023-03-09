Norfolk State beats Coppin State 73-56 in MEAC quarterfinal

NORFOLK, Va. — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 25 points and Norfolk State cruised to a 73-56 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
The sixth-seeded Eagles (9-23) were led by Mike Hood with 18 points. Sam Sessoms added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Bryant scored 19 points in the second half to help Norfolk State rally from a 24-23 halftime deficit.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.