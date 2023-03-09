NC Central downs Delaware St 89-59 in MEAC Tournament

Wright added seven rebounds for the Eagles (18-11). Devin Butts finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range to add 15 points. Eric Boone was 5-of-9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points and six assists and Brendan Medley-Bacon added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Eagles picked up their eighth straight win.

North Carolina Central took the lead with 14:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Wright led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break. North Carolina Central pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Delaware State by 18 points in the final half, as Butts led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.