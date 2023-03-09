Toledo Rockets and Miami (OH) RedHawks square off in MAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-19, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 16-2 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -13; over/under is 156 BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the MAC Tournament. The Rockets have gone 16-2 against MAC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Toledo scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The RedHawks are 6-12 against MAC teams. Miami (OH) averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.4 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 87.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

