WASHINGTON — Mike Brennan was fired as men’s basketball coach at American University on Thursday after going 125-166 across 10 seasons.

AU went 17-15 this season, including a double-overtime loss to Lafayette in the Patriot League semifinals on Sunday.

In Brennan’s first year as coach, 2014, he led American to the Patriot League title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. But the team never made it back to March Madness.