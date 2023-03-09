San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Nevada in MWC tourney

LAS VEGAS — Omari Moore scored 26 points and Alvaro Cardenas Torre added seven in overtime as San Jose State beat Nevada 81-77 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Jarod Lucas finished with 28 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (22-9, 0-1). Kenan Blackshear added 16 points and six rebounds for Nevada. In addition, Nick Davidson had 13 points and eight rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.