Siena Saints and Niagara Purple Eagles meet in MAAC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (15-14, 10-10 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (17-14, 11-9 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -2.5; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints take on the Niagara Purple Eagles in the MAAC Tournament. The Saints have gone 11-9 against MAAC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Siena averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 10-10 against MAAC opponents. Niagara ranks third in the MAAC giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Siena.

Noah Thomasson is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 19.7 points and 3.4 assists. Aaron Gray is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article