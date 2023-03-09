Texas takes on Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-14, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (23-8, 12-6 Big 12)
The Cowboys’ record in Big 12 games is 8-10. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 16.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Texas.
Bryce Thompson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.