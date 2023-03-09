Texas takes on Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-14, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -6; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet in the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns have gone 12-6 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 5.4.

The Cowboys’ record in Big 12 games is 8-10. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 16.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Bryce Thompson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

