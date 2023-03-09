Illinois Fighting Illini face the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) Chicago; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -2.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois Fighting Illini play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Fighting Illini have gone 11-9 against Big Ten opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dain Dainja averaging 2.0.

The Nittany Lions’ record in Big Ten games is 10-10. Penn State is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Mayer is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

