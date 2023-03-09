UConn squares off against Providence in Big East Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (21-10, 13-7 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (24-7, 13-7 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -7; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UConn Huskies and Providence Friars play in the Big East Tournament. The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with an 11-0 record in non-conference play. UConn averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Friars are 13-7 in Big East play. Providence ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.7 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 18.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for UConn.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

